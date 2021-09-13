Ida survivors, volunteers in Acadiana getting much-needed help

MORGAN CITY — Storm survivors - but also crews working to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida - are getting some much needed help. That includes here closer to home, including Morgan City.

Several business owners spent their Monday morning cooking and feeding city employees. They say it's an effort to give back to those helping out.

"It was originally supposed to be held at the auditorium to feed some of the Coast Guard volunteers and linemen staying there, but they had to cancel that, so then Ronnie decided 'let's feed our local workers,'" Grace Eisenman, owner of The Market, said.

Outside of The Market, Ronnie Washington made BBQ plate lunches for city workers all morning.

"Police officers, the fire department, the people running the utility office, electrician workers. They are the first ones who respond to everything, and we want to show we appreciate them, and everything they do," Washington, who owns RoJay's, said.

Since the hurricane, volunteers like Washington have not stopped helping those who come to help those impacted. Eisenman says she and others have brought supplies to areas in need, while Washington cooks for the different out of state crews.

Inside the Clarion hotel, volunteers pick up and drop off laundry for the dozens of out of state linemen staying there. Hotel employees also tell KATC the volunteers come to re-air mattresses and sanitize the beds inside a ballroom.

"When it's time for all of us together, we do what we need to do," Washington said. "Our neighbors are not just a few streets, but in other parishes."

The Market is also raising money for hurricane survivors. A table is set up with several products from the many different vendors.

"All of the proceeds for that table will go to hurricane relief. We have raised over $2,000 so far," Eisenman said.

The fundraiser will continue until the end of the month.