Hwy 182 bridge in Morgan City to close Monday for inspection

Morgan City Police say the Highway 182 Bridge in Morgan City will close Monday, March 15, 2021, for routine bridge inspection.

The department says the work is estimated to take place from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. Highway 90.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra time for their daily commute during the scheduled inspection time.

The U.S. Highway 90 Bridge in Morgan City is currently undergoing repairs with one-lane in both directions open to traffic. The Atchafalaya Bridge is considered a construction zone.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution.

