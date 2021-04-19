Hearts of Hope expands services to St. Mary Parish

Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma today announced a partnership with Chez Hope and KKIDSS Center in St. Mary Parish to expand services for child abuse investigations.

The Children’s Advocacy Center at Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma in Lafayette provides forensic interviews for children with open investigations of sexual and physical abuse. The child-friendly CAC and staff of trained advocates, interviewers, and counselors provide support and resources to children and their families, as well as partnerships with law enforcement and Department of Child and Family Services offices across eight parishes.

Today, a new partnership with Chez Hope in Franklin was announced. This which will allow CAC to offer forensic interviews and services at The KKIDSS Center in St. Mary Parish. The KKIDSS Center is a Visitation / Safe Exchange Center serving St. Mary Parish.

Hearts of Hope Executive Director Kimberly Young and Chez Hope Executive Director Cherrise Picard have been working together to make Hearts of Hope’s services more convenient and accessible to children in St. Mary Parish. Hearts of Hope Children’s Advocacy Center Coordinator Jennifer Smith is heading up the program.

Hearts of Hope Center for Sexual Trauma is committed to making programs available to child victims of abuse across Acadiana. This partnership expands the reach and is a meaningful addition to the St. Mary community, officials say.