Hanson Memorial senior named Diocese of Lafayette Student of the Year

Hanson Memorial High School senior Nathan Adams has been selected as the 2022 Diocese of Lafayette Student of the Year.

Nathan Adams is the youngest child of Gary and Sandi Adams of Jeanerette. Adams is highly involved on campus and maintains a 4.0 GPA. Student Body President, Drama Club, 2022 All-Academic

Football and Cross-Country Athlete, and Quiz Bowl Captain are a few of his many accolades. During his years at Hanson Memorial, Adams has represented his school and community as the winner of the 2021 Pro-Life Oratory Contest at the Diocesan level and placed 3rd at the state level.

Adams is in the process of competing at the state level of the VFW “Voice of Democracy Contest” after winning both Coast and District competitions. In 2022, Adams garnered both District and Regional Champion titles in Pole Vault, placing 3rd at the state competition. Adams embodies Hanson Memorial’s mission to be a Christ-centered individual, using the gifts of soul, mind, and body in positive contributions to Church, family, and society.