Grand openings in Franklin, July 23

Franklin Mayor's office invites the community to two ribbon cuttings in Franklin on Friday, July 23.

The new mom and pop, Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe, will be having its grand opening at 11 A.M.

The Lamp Station is a 1950's inspired family - friendly mom and pop, they say, nestled in the heart of Historic Downtown Franklin's Main Street, and right next door to its sister shop, the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro, at 723 Main St. in Franklin.

At 11:30 A.M., Harmoni Transportation's grand opening will be celebrated at 402 Willow St. in Franklin.

Harmoni Transportation is a medical transportation service.

St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce will be present for event, they say.

