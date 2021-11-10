GoFundMe set up for women who lost home in Baldwin fire

A Baldwin woman is asking for assistance after losing her home and belongings in a fire last month.

Baldwin Volunteer Firefighters responded on the morning of October 16 to a trailer fire on Knight St. Upon arrival, they encountered "heavy fire."

A Baldwin Police Officer was injured before firefighters arrived, apparently while they were helping the occupants evacuate. The officer was taken to a local hospital, and due to the injury, firefighters contacted the State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate the fire.

An SFM spokesperson says the fire's cause was an electrical malfunction associated with the dryer.

The homeowner, who shared the home with her cousin, have set up a GoFundMe to assist with expenses after the fire. More information can be found here.

