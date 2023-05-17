Giles Automotive donates 15 vests to Baldwin Police officers

The Baldwin Police Department has 15 new bullet proof vests, thanks to Bob Giles and Giles Automotive Group.

Since 2016, Giles has donated bullet proof vests to several Acadiana police agencies.

This month, the life-saving donation was made to Baldwin Police.

“Police officers go out into the community day after day with a chance for their lives to be in danger. Being able to provide these local heroes that are dedicated to protecting the community with the necessary equipment to face that danger in a safer way is an honor and a privilege,” Giles said. “These officers faithfully perform their duties and serve the community, and I am so grateful for the brave work they perform.”

A release from Giles states that giving back to the community is of the utmost importance to Mr. Giles and Giles Automotive.

"Donating bullet proof vests to law enforcement across Acadiana is just one example of the many worthy causes in which Giles participates. From partnering with Hunters for the Hungry to help feed families across Louisiana to providing funds to assist Dreams Come True of Louisiana, an organization dedicated to making dreams come true for children with terminal illness, Mr. Giles and Giles Automotive are dedicated to uplifting the community, and they encourage the other business leaders and community members of Acadiana to give back as well," the release states.