Gas station woes continue as lines form, disturbances occur in Acadiana

With much of Acadiana seeing a similar gas shortage situation, tensions seem high for those seeking to refuel.

Law enforcement in one parish says long lines are causing crashes and disturbances between customers.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office says that a patrol commander reported crashes at and around gas stations on the East side of the parish. There have also been reports of disturbances between people in line for gas.

"Other area agencies are reporting that they have had the same situations in their areas as well," they say.

Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking the public to exercise extreme caution and slow down when driving where there are lines of cars at gas stations.

"We have several close calls that have been captured on our dash cameras. Please use caution in these congested areas and slow down to prevent crashes."

Sheriff Smith said that the frustration with the post-hurricane situations is understandable, but we should try to be patient with others during this time.

Many gas station pumps in Acadiana are bagged indicating that gas is not available.

That hasn't stopped people from searching, sometimes driving to five or six gas stations and across several cities before finding one that's in service.

Gas seekers have taken to Facebook and other social media sites to let others know where gas is available and where it's not. When it is, it's not uncommon for long lines to form with people waiting to hopefully fill up their tanks.

A useful resource for many has been the Gas Buddy app, which shows the stations nearby that have gas available for purchase. Users have reported, however, that the app is not always accurate due to the rate at which gas becomes available and is quickly used up by waiting motorists.

On Friday, President Joe Biden was in Louisiana surveying damage an meeting with Ida survivors. He spoke about the gas shortage mentioning that the federal government will increase the supply of gasoline that is allowed to be sold in Louisiana. Truckers will be able to drive longer hours to get that fuel delivered.

A time-frame on when the shortage will subside however is still unknown.

"There is much to be done," President Biden said.

See his remarks below:

Biden on gas shortage in Louisiana

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel