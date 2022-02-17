Funeral services announced for 11-year-old fatally shot in Morgan City

Funeral services have been set for the 11-year-old fatally shot in Morgan City over the weekend.

A celebration of life for Van Hunt will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at MK Dixon Funeral Home in Baldwin, Louisiana.

Visitation for Hunt will be on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. until the celebration begins. Burial will be at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin.

Masks are required during services, the funeral home states.

A GoFundMe for Van Hunt's family received more than $10,000. The organizer of the fundraiser, Fran Larpentur, says the money will go to pay for funeral services and burial. The GoFundMe page can be viewed here

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Hunt was fatally shot while at a sleepover at a home on Maple Street in Morgan City.

A teenager was arrested in connection with the shooting and was booked with Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Illegal Use of a Dangerous Instrumentality.

"One of the boys picked up a shotgun, loaded it with shells, and pointed it at Van, my godchild's son, and pulled the trigger and hit him in the back of the head," Larpentur said.

Read more from our interview with the family, here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel