Free screenings at Barbershop Bash for National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

MORGAN CITY, La. — As part of National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will host its 10th annual Barbershop Bash screening event on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9 am to 1 pm at Skinner's Barbershop, located at 1001 Railroad Avenue in Morgan City.

Educational resources on prevention and early detection, as well as colorectal and prostate cancer screenings, will be available at this free community event.

In addition to these cancer screenings and health services, there will be food, music, door prizes and other fun activities for the whole family. The Louisiana Department of Health will also provide free biometric screenings and COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Over the last decade, Skinner’s Barbershop has been a trusted ambassador and partner to the Cancer Center, advocating for men in the community they serve to stay up to date on preventative screenings,” said Hope Jones, Bayou regional manager, early detection and education, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “Stakeholders with deep local ties, like Skinner’s, allow us to reach more underserved populations. We are so excited to recognize their tremendous effort with this milestone event next month!”

Appointments are required for all screenings. To schedule an appointment, please call (985) 239-5739 or visit pogo.marybird.com. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps.