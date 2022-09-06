Free cancer screenings offered in Morgan City

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center is offering free cancer screenings this Saturday in Morgan City.

The event will be September 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Skinner’s Barbershop, 1001 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City.

"Early detection is key when it comes to cancer diagnosis and treatment, so residents are encouraged to come out and take advantage of these free prostate and colorectal cancer screenings," a release states.

This event is one in a series of community events offered through Mary Bird Perkins’ Prevention on the Go program, a program designed to provide education and early detection services in locations where people live, work, worship, shop and play.

Using the Cancer Center’s mobile medical clinics, the Mary Bird Perkins team travels throughout Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi to serve thousands of participants each year. These events are supported by local partners to provide residents with greater access to cancer screenings in a convenient location close to home.

“We are excited to bring our Prevention on the Go program to the residents of Morgan City,” said Brittny Costella, early detection regional manager for the Center. “We are grateful to Skinner’s Barbershop for hosting us. We encourage everyone to come out and take advantage of this free screening opportunity. You never know – it could save your life.”

Take-home colorectal cancer screening kits will be distributed at colorectal cancer screening appointments. Men and women who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are eligible. This does not replace a medical examination or other screening procedures.

Appointments are required for all screenings. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist screening participants with next steps. To make an appointment, please call (985) 239-5739.

For more information on these events or to access the Cancer Center’s full screenings schedule, please visit marybird.org/get-screened.