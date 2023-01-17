Franklin Police: Brawl at FSHS was gang-related

Three people were arrested, and more arrests are possible, in connection with a brawl that happened at Franklin Senior High School Friday night.

According to a release from the Franklin Police Department, several agencies, including the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, Baldwin Police Department, Chitimacha Tribal Police Department, and the St. Mary Parish School District, assisted during the incident.

Police were called to the school at about 8:45 p.m. Friday because of a large fight. Officers got there and started trying to separate people who were fighting, and they evacuated the gym. Then officers were told that shots were fired outside the school, which was placed on lock-down.

Police say they can't confirm that shots were fired at any time during the incident, but they did confirm no shots were fired inside the school building. They also were able to confirmed that no student athletes were involved in the fight.

Investigators say that the people involved were affiliated with two gangs: the Purple Babies and the Bray Lane Steppers.

Arrested were:



Kalob Peters, 19, of Franklin, booked with disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs.

Ash Lee Miller, Jr., 21, of New Iberia, booked with disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs.

Daylon Hines, 22, of Jeanerette, booked with disturbing the peace by fighting, inciting to riot, and criminal street gangs.



The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending. All arrests regarding this incident will be forwarded to the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office and any further questions should be directed to the prosecutor's office.

The Franklin Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716. You may remain anonymous.