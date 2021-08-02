Franklin man lost to gun violence still making a difference

Before he was lost to gun violence in 2016, AJ Hill made sure that every child who wanted a fresh hair cut to start school got one.

Today, other barbers stepped up and made sure those fresh cuts happened, in his honor. Hill was always the first barber in and last barber out at the annual back-to-school event, to make sure all kids that wanted a hair cut received one.

In that spirit, his parents, Alfred and Carol, created the A.J. Hill Foundation, aimed at helping others who have also been impacted by gun violence.

Their message, "If you see something, say something!"

Monday's event, the Back to School Community Fair, took place at the McKerral-O'Niel Community Center in Franklin.

There were free boy's hair cuts, wellness information, school supplies, gun violence awareness, community partner booths, lunch, and more.

AJ's mom says she and the family work very hard to make sure the event is a success.

"We hope that because of what we do and what we choose to do and show love, maybe we can help one person change their mind about picking up a gun and killing someone," says Carol Hill. "That is our mission to help stop the violence and to do whatever we can."

Any community partner wishing to participate, they say, to please contact City Hall at (337) 828-6350 to reserve booth space for donations.