Franklin man indicted for setting fire to girlfriend and nephew

A grand jury in the 16th Judicial District Court has indicted a Franklin man in the July burning deaths of his girlfriend and young nephew.

Derwin Hamilton, 49, was indicted on two counts of 1st Degree Murder on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Hamilton was arrested in July accused of setting his live-in girlfriend, Stephanie Joseph, and his 5-year-old nephew, Joshua Edward Leroy Hamilton, on fire during an argument inside of their mobile home.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office say the woman reported to first responders that during the argument, Hamilton poured a liquid on her and the child, who is Hamilton’s great-nephew, and then set them on fire.

In an interview with deputies, Hamilton admitted to the crimes. He was booked following his release from the hospital.

No trial date has been set.

On July 13, 2021, firefighters located the two who were badly burned, outside of the home. Both were transported to area hospitals where Joshua Hamilton was pronounced dead

Joseph, 55, passed away two weeks later.

