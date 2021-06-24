Franklin man arrested in connection to January 6 shooting

One person was arrested Wednesday in connection with a January 6 shooting incident in Franklin.

The Franklin Police Department says that 22-year-old Michael Morris, Jr of Franklin was arrested on June 23 in connection with a shooting at the intersection of Anderson Street and Joseph Street.

An arrest warrant for Morris was issued on January 7 following the incident.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on charges of terrorizing and three counts of attempted first degree murder

Morris was also booked on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of armed robbery and armed robbery with the use of a firearm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel