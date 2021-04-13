Franklin man wanted in connection to January 6 shooting

The Franklin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man wanted for terrorizing and attempted first degree murder.
Police say Michael Morris, Jr. is wanted in connection to a January 6 shooting that occurred at the intersection of Anderson Street and Joseph Street.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers