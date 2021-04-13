Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Franklin man wanted in connection to January 6 shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Franklin Police Department
Michael Morris Jr.
Michael Morris Jr..jpg
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:20:17-04

The Franklin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man wanted for terrorizing and attempted first degree murder.

Police say Michael Morris, Jr. is wanted in connection to a January 6 shooting that occurred at the intersection of Anderson Street and Joseph Street.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.