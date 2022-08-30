Franklin Historically black churches await $200k in preservation grant funding

Two historically black churches in Franklin are waiting to find out if they're getting a grant from the African American cultural heritage action fund.

The money would cover repairs but would also help preserve black history.

Like Mount Zion Baptist Church, churches in Franklin were built here in Franklin over 150 years ago during the Civil Rights era, and now is being given another opportunity and revitalization.

Kevin Ina has been a deacon at Mount Zion Baptist Church for 22 years--he says the church, which is over a century-- is in need of repairs.

"This building itself has been around since 1874. It needs to be refurbished. There's the flooring in here that needs to be changed the foundations of the floor they're starting to dip. The ceilings are starting to fall in places.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, along with Asbury United Methodist-- are both up for grants through the African American cultural heritage action fund.

The church could receive a federal grant between 50 thousand to 200 thousand through the secretary of interiors office.

To assist in revitalization and maintenance and are worthy of preservation

“A great deal of civil rights movements that happened in Franklin happened here at Mount Zion and so they have a very significant historical value of what they have done to contribute to humanity and to mankind in general and that is to love one another. As you love yourself,” Mayor of Franklin Eugene Foucard said.

“But it needs to be in working order. Everything needs to function if the church functions the community functions.” Ina said.

Mayor Foulcard says the churches should hear back on approval from the grants by the end of the year.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel