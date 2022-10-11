Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business

In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in Franklin is closing down after just six months in business.

Food pantry volunteers are clearing the shelves at the Franklin Country Market as the store closes its doors–which is sad for the community. However, it's merchandise will be donated toward a greater cause.

Residents like Patsy Babino who live in Franklin are saddened by the closure of the supermarket who say it was convenient.

“I’m just sad, I wish it wasn’t closing,” Babino said.

According to the owner, Chip Durand, the store will be closing due to a shortage of workers necessary to effectively run the business. Which he says could a result of the pandemic.

Durand also says he had 500 thousand dollars to remodel the store, however, he made the decision to close the store before doing so.

Over 100 thousand dollars worth of groceries and merchandise will be donated to various charities throughout the community.

"Any food that gets donated to us means that we don't have to buy anything and disburse it out to the community. So it saves us a lot of money and it helps us get all of this amazing food that they are donating for all over Acadiana, Lafayette, Loreauville, and of course Franklin,” Director of food and nutrition Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Todd Buteaux said.

Even Meria Allan, with St. Jules Apartments says she's fortunate the now-closed store is donating the goods to her community.

However, she was shocked when she heard the store was closing.

"I was shocked when Todd called me this morning and asked me to take a look at some stuff for the tenants at St. Jules, that was my first time hearing that it is closing. So am I surprised? Yes. Am I sorry? Yes, Franklin is small we need more grocery stores we need more department stores. We need more businesses period."

Durand says three grocery retail buyers are looking to buy property next.

Our Lady of Victory will distribute some of the groceries and merchandise at their facility Thursday, October 20, 2022.

