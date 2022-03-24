Firefighters respond to Wednesday night fire in Franklin

Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a structure fire in St. Mary Parish.

The Franklin Fire Department says they responded on March 23 to a fire on Antigo Alley off of Willow Street.

No injuries were reported.

The Baldwin and Centerville Fire Departments assisted in bringing the fire under control.

