Firefighters respond to Wednesday night fire in Franklin

Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a structure fire in St. Mary Parish.
The Franklin Fire Department says they responded on March 23 to a fire on Antigo Alley off of Willow Street.
No injuries were reported.
The Baldwin and Centerville Fire Departments assisted in bringing the fire under control.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers