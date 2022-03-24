Watch
Firefighters respond to Wednesday night fire in Franklin

Posted at 6:38 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 07:38:36-04

Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a structure fire in St. Mary Parish.

The Franklin Fire Department says they responded on March 23 to a fire on Antigo Alley off of Willow Street.

No injuries were reported.

The Baldwin and Centerville Fire Departments assisted in bringing the fire under control.

