Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center now open in Morgan City

items.[0].image.alt
FEMA
fema.jpg
Posted at 8:55 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 09:55:17-04

A Disaster Recovery Center has been established for Hurricane Ida survivors in St. Mary Parish.

Those in the parish in need of assistance can now meet face to face with FEMA representatives at the Senior Center located at 4014 Chennault Street in Morgan City.

At the DRC, FEMA says that survivors can do the following:

  • Apply for Assistance with FEMA
  • Upload documents needed in the application process
  • Get status updates on prior applications submitted for FEMA Programs

Survivors can also meet with Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). FEMA says those representatives will be providing program information and explaining how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non- profits, homeowners and renters.

The center is located at:

Senior Center
4014 Chennault Street
Morgan City, LA 70380

Hours of Operation

Sunday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Survivors can also apply online or on the phone for FEMA Assistance

FEMA website – www.disasterassistance.gov

FEMA Disaster Assistance Tel - 800-621-3362
Representatives are available 24/7

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.