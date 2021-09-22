FEMA Disaster Recovery Center now open in Morgan City

A Disaster Recovery Center has been established for Hurricane Ida survivors in St. Mary Parish.

Those in the parish in need of assistance can now meet face to face with FEMA representatives at the Senior Center located at 4014 Chennault Street in Morgan City.

At the DRC, FEMA says that survivors can do the following:

Apply for Assistance with FEMA

Upload documents needed in the application process

Get status updates on prior applications submitted for FEMA Programs

Survivors can also meet with Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). FEMA says those representatives will be providing program information and explaining how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non- profits, homeowners and renters.

The center is located at:

Senior Center

4014 Chennault Street

Morgan City, LA 70380

Hours of Operation

Sunday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Monday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Tuesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Wednesday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Thursday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Friday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Saturday 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Survivors can also apply online or on the phone for FEMA Assistance

FEMA website – www.disasterassistance.gov

FEMA Disaster Assistance Tel - 800-621-3362

Representatives are available 24/7

