The Federal Avenue exit in Morgan City is closed after an 18-wheeler crash.

Officers with the Morgan City Police Department are on the scene of the crash involving an 18 wheeler on the Federal Avenue down ramp and Freret St.

Traffic is being detoured to the LA 182 Exit due to the Federal Avenue Exit being closed.

Freret St. between Federal Ave and Fourth Street is also closed.

Police ask motorists to please avoid this area until the crash is cleared.

Here's the post: