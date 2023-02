The 182 bridge that connects Berwick and Morgan City was hit by a barge this weekend, but state officials say it wasn't damaged.

The La 182 Atchafalaya River Bridge was struck by a barge and closed for some time this weekend, then re-opened Sunday morning.

Today, DOTD officials say the bridge is OK.

"Our inspectors found no damage to the bridge," a spokeswoman told KATC.