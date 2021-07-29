Dog recovering after being attacked by large gator in St. Mary Parish

A 10-month-old black lab named River is recovering after being attacked by an alligator on Thursday in St. Mary Parish.

River jumped in the Atchafalaya River at the Port of Morgan City and was attacked by a large alligator.

The puppy's Coast Guard dad jumped in and rescued her.

River was heavily bleeding and rushed to the Morgan City Veterinary Hospital where she underwent surgery.

The gator caused several injuries including puncturing a large artery in the dog's leg, according to the hospital.

She was reunited with her owner this afternoon and is doing fine.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel