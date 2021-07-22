US 90 in Morgan City reopens after mobile home blocks lanes

A mobile home has now been removed from the US 90 bridge in Morgan City. The work closed traffic eastbound.

Morgan City Police Department, Morgan City Fire Department, and Berwick Police Department were on the scene of the incident on U.S. 90 eastbound at the Federal Avenue exit on Thursday morning.

U.S. 90 eastbound lane was closed temporarily while the mobile home is removed from the roadway.

Traffic was diverted to Highway 182 Bridge as an alternative route. Traffic to the Hwy 182 bridge was opened on Wednesday following inspections and repairs from an incident that occurred on Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel