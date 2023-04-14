Detectives investigating early morning homicide in Franklin

Detectives in Franklin are investigating a shooting that occurred early Friday morning.

At approximately 3:24 am, dispatch received a call of a victim with a gunshot wound that was brought to a medical facility. Patrol deputies and detectives were dispatched and an investigation began.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting occurred in the St. Joseph area and a female victim had been shot and transported to the medical facility. She subsequently died due to her wounds.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the SMPSO at 337-828-1960 or send a crime tip to www.stmaryso.com/crime-tips. You can remain anonymous.