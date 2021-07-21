Deputies searching for missing 96-year-old Amelia man

Deputies in St. Mary Parish are searching for a 96-year-old man missing from Amelia.

Sheriff Blaise Smith is asking for the public's help on any information on Donnie Blanchard's whereabouts.

He was last seen by the family on Tuesday July 20, at around 10:00 pm. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black/brown pants.

They say that Blanchard has dementia and may be wandering the area.

If you have seen him, please contact the Sheriff's Office communications division at 337-828-1960.

