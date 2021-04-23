COVID vaccine event planned in Charenton next month

The Louisiana Office of Public Health is offering a free special event for COVID-19 vaccinations in St. Mary Parish.

On Saturday, May 8, LDH will be in Charenton, Louisiana for a vaccination event at the Cypress Bayou Casino Pavilion.

The vaccination event is part of Bring Back Louisiana, the statewide grassroots effort initiated to break down barriers to the COVID-19 vaccines.

The event schedule for May 8th in Charenton will be held from 11am to 2pm at 832 Martin Luther King.

The Louisiana Vaccine telephone HOTLINE offers help in English, Spanish and other languages to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination.

Call the Louisiana vaccine hotline at 855-453-0774 to schedule an appointment or visit COVIDVACCINE.LA.GOV to help "Bring Back Louisiana" by getting your COVID-19 vaccination.

The weekend of April 24 will mark its first vaccination events in the 9 pilot zip codes announced in March.

Leading up to each vaccination event, community partners have been conducting a variety of outreach efforts to make residents aware of the events and answer questions about the vaccines.

See those vaccination event site here.

