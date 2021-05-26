Company releases statement after gas well ignites in St. Mary Parish injuring several people

Texas Petroleum Investment Company released a statement Wednesday after several people were injured after a natural gas well in a St. Mary Parish oil and gas field ignited Tuesday afternoon. Texas Petroleum Investment Company owns the well. The company said contractors working to cap a well were injured when a spark ignited natural gas.

A Statement from Texas Petroleum Investment Company

Contractors working to cap a shut-in well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. Four employees of the contractor were evacuated for medical treatment. The fire occurred on Tuesday afternoon and was extinguished within two hours and gas flow has been minimized. Additional well control personnel are on the scene to develop a plan to secure and plug the well and protect the environment.

State Police released this photo on Wednesday of the site:

Louisiana State Police

Several injured after gas well ignites in St. Mary Parish oil and gas field

