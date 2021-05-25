Watch
Report: Several injured after explosion in Gulf of Mexico

Posted at 4:17 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 17:17:09-04

As many as eight people have been injured in an reported explosion at a natural gas well in the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday, WBRZ reports.

According to WBRZ, the incident was reported sometime before 3:00 after a well ignited; the victims reportedly suffered varying burn injuries in the incident.

Authorities tell WBRZ that the patients are being taken by boat to a dock in Morgan City. Helicopters are expected to land there to move those victims to area hospitals.

KATC is working on gathering more information and has a crew en route. We will update with more information when it becomes available.

