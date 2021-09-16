City of Patterson continues sheltering Ida evacuees

ST. MARY PARISH — Ida evacuees are still being sheltered after the storm which made landfall last month in Louisiana. Many of those evacuees are scattered across the state, including in Acadiana.

In Patterson, evacuees who have been sheltering at the civic center remain at that location. City officials continue to receive help in feeding those displaced.

Last week, KATC spoke to those who had evacuated Ida and were sheltered at the civic center. Many evacuees hope they would soon be able to return home.

At that time, a little more than 80 people were being housed at the location in St. Mary Parish. As of Thursday September 16, evacuees are still being fed and housed there.

The City of Patterson on social media thanked local organizations for providing food donations and assistance to those who are displaced due to Ida. They provide a look inside the work done daily support those families in need.

Donations have been coming in to the city from inside and out of the state. These donations, according to city, have been provided to areas impacted by the hurricane.

