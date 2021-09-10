Hurricane Ida evacuees staying in St. Mary Parish longing to return home following the storm

Nearly 300 evacuees from Hurricane Ida are calling St. Mary Parish their temporary home. They are staying in community centers throughout the parish.

Those staying at a shelter in Patterson are not sure when they will be able to go home. Right now, 85 families are staying at the Patterson Civic Center. One evacuee says he’s ready to be reunited with his family.

“It’s kind of stressful thinking about what went on back home.”

Houma native Calvin Tolbert is staying in Patterson until it’s safe to return to a place he’s called home for 47 years.

“The storm made me think about Katrina and I said, 'Lord we’re about to go through it,' but it wasn’t that bad. Our house is still standing. We don’t know when the electricity is going to come back on. I talk to my sister today she said her water was back on. We’re just waiting to see what happens,” said Tolbert.

Despite not knowing how much damage Hurricane Ida caused, he’s relying on his faith to get him through.

“I’m really thankful to God that nobody was hurt. I know that God allows tragedy to happen to bring something good out of it so I’m not letting it bother me,” Tolbert added.

Many of the families will be staying in the area for the foreseeable future.

Red Cross officials say additional resources from FEMA by next week.

