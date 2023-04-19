Cedric Handy appointed as Chief of the Franklin Police Department

Mayor Eugene Foulcard has appointed Cedric Handy as Chief of the Franklin Police Department after an extensive and exhaustive process.

“After an extensive civil service process, beginning with eleven internal and external candidates 6 of which ultimately took and passed the Chief of Police Examination we narrowed down candidates throughout countless interviews,” said Mayor Foulcard. “Ultimately, the decision was made that Mr. Handy was the best candidate to take on the role of Chief.”

Chief Cedric Handy comes with 20 plus years of well-rounded law enforcement experience. His beginnings as a patrol officer quickly moved forward to more specialty law enforcement training as a narcotics detective, SWAT certified & active shooter instructor, a Crisis/Emergency Planner as well as a former school resource officer. Chief Handy holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

Chief Handy will continue the focus on ongoing efforts to expand the police department through recruitment of post-certified officers. His major focus will be to combat the threats of gun violence by working closely with other law enforcement partners as well as the community. Under his leadership, the department will continue to serve the community as a whole with a focus on community policing which align with the administration’s initiatives.

