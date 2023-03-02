Franklin Police Chief candidates being interviewed this week

Six people who want to be Franklin's next police chief are being interviewed this week.

Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard tells KATC that six of the 10 people who took the police chief civil service test passed it.

Those six also had the qualifications for the job, and Foulcard is interviewing them this week.

The mayor says they are all very qualified, and he wants to take his time about making a decision. He predicts he'll have the appointment before the city council in March or April.

Last year, Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly submitted his letter of resignation to Mayor Foulcard citing health reasons effective December 30, 2022. Chief Beverly was appointed police chief in January of 2019 after Mayor Foulcard was elected to his first term in office.

At the time, Floulcard said “I am truly grateful for Chief Beverly’s hard work, dedication and service in leading his department during his time as Police Chief for the City of Franklin. I pray for his continued health and hope he will find his second retirement peaceful and fulfilling.”

Chief Beverly was Franklin’s first African American Police Chief in its 202-year history.

