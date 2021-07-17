Candlelight Vigil and Balloon Release to be held for 5-year-old killed in Centerville fire

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Wednesday, July 21 for a little boy who died Wednesday night in Centerville.

Joshua Hamilton, according to Morgan City's KWBJ, is the 5- year- old who fatally died due to his great uncle's actions, according to the witness.

The event will take place at 6 P.M. at 430 Prairie Rd. in Verdunville.

They ask for the community to bring blue balloons for release.

In an interview with deputies, the victim's uncle, Derwin Hamilton, allegedly admitted to the crimes.

