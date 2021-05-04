Bridge work expected to continue until the end of the year

The rehab on the Morgan City bridge is now expected to last until December.

In February, DOTD releases estimated the project, which involves cleaning, painting and structural repairs on the U.S. 90 Atchafalaya Bridge, would be complete this summer, weather permitting.

Now DOTD releases say it's expected to be complete by the end of the year.

"The primary reason for the delay has been the weather. For each approaching hurricane storm last year, the contractor was required to remove all of the containment system needed to remove the old paint from the bridge. This took a lot of time and manpower," says Deidra Druilhet, spokesperson for DOTD. "The project is approximately halfway complete. Currently the contractor has completed blasting operations and is applying the prime coat for one section of the bridge."

The preservation project is budgeted at $11.9 million.

Work began in September 2019. The contractors are blasting and painting the bridge, and making structural repairs to the steel. The bridge remains open, with platforms installed for containment.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution through the construction zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.