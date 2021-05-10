Breaux Bridge man arrested in infant death facing second degree murder charge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested and booked a Breaux Bridge man with second-degree murder after an infant was found dead in a vehicle over the weekend on the Intracoastal Bridge on Highway 317.

Ervin Melancon, 53, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for second-degree murder, deputies say.

KATC has reached out to the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office about the cause of the infant’s death, but both have declined to provide further information on the victim citing the ongoing investigation.

According to SMPSO, Broussard Police Department made contact with Melancon on Sunday, May 9, and took him into custody.

Melancon, was subsequently transferred to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Bail has been set at $2,000,000.

On Sunday, we reported that St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies were searching for a Breaux Bridge man who is wanted in connection with the death of an infant.

Deputies found a dead infant inside a car Saturday afternoon. They were called to a location near the Intracoastal Bridge on La. 317, and when they arrived they found the baby dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators developed Melancon as a suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel