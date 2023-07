St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies found the body of a Jeanerette man in Bayou Teche Friday.

Deputies went to investigate after someone reported seeing the man's boat in the bayou, empty. They found the body a short time later.

Terry Babin, 64, was found near the boat, which was close to the bank of the bayou.

Detectives responded to the scene and began a death investigation. They found no evidence of foul play.