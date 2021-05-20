Berwick man arrested on rape charge

A 20-year-old from Berwick was arrested Wednesday in connection with the rape of a juvenile.

Ty S. Kapp was arrested and booked by Berwick Police on May 19, with First Degree Rape.

Police began an investigation on May 18 after receiving a complaint that a juvenile had been the victim of a rape.

Kapp was identified as a suspect and police say they uncovered evidence that supported the information provided by the victim.

An arrest warrant was issued and Kapp was arrested at the Berwick Police Department.

He was booked into the Berwick Jail with no bond set.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say no further information on the incident will be released due to the nature of the crime and age of the victim.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel