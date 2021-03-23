Bayou Vista roads flood as strong storms move through St. Mary Parish

Tuesday afternoon, some roads in St. Mary Parish were seeing major flooding as storms slowly inched their way out of Acadiana.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Bayou Vista was left with flooded roads this afternoon following continuous rainfall.

Sheriff Blaise Smith is advised the public to be cautious while driving in those areas.

As of 3:30 pm several streets in Bayou Vista were flooded.

"If you don’t have to be in Bayou Vista, stay off the roads. Driving too fast is pushing water into already flooded yards and can push water into houses."

Sheriff Smith has sent extra deputies out on the shift while the streets are flooded.

See more photos from the Sheriff's Office below:

Several roads in Berwick were also closed. As of 10:15 p.m., all roads are back open except for Mount St. in Golden Farms and a section of Oregon St.

Officers will continue to monitor the water level on those streets and will reopen them when it's safe to do so.

