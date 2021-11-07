Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge seeks public input to name a pond

ST. MARY PARISH — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is seeking public input to name the pond at the Steven R. Road public use site at Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge near Franklin.

This public use site was recently updated with a floating dock, refuge information kiosk and graded parking lot. Now, the pond just needs to be named.

From Friday, November 5 – Wednesday, December 1, 2021 they are asking the general public to visit the Refuge, snap a selfie or a photo of their family enjoying the Refuge trails and send the name selection, the photo and a short explanation of why they chose the name for the Steven R. Road pond.

Entries can be sent to the Refuge by submitting an email to bayouteche@fws.gov or via the Refuge Facebook page @SoutheastLouisiana.

Specific personal names, the submission of vulgar, profane, racially insensitive or other derogatory names will not be accepted.

On December 2, 2021, the top five names for the pond will be announced via the Refuge’s Facebook page, they say.

The public will have a week to choose their favorite name for the Steven R. Road pond.

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10 a.m., the name of the pond will be revealed LIVE on the Refuge’s Facebook page @SoutheastLouisiana.

For more information or to request a copy of the announcement flyer, contact the Refuge Assistant Manager Brian Pember at 985/860-6681 or via email brian_pember@fws.gov.

Visit the Refuge website at www.fws.gov/refuge/bayou_teche/ for visitor information.

