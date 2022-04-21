Bayou Chene will close as floodgate project nears completion

The US Coast Guard has announced the closure of the channel near the Bayou Chene floodgate.

As the structure nears completion, officials will be closing the waterway to install the floodgate's barge locking pins.

Bayou Chene will be closed to all marine traffic starting from 7:00 am April 25, 2022, through 5:00 pm April 27, 2022.

