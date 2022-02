The Bayou Chene Floodgate construction project will require the closure of Bayou Chene for a period of time, officials say.

The project is almost complete, and the bayou will be closed while the barge gate and other systems are installed, the U.S. Coast Guard says.

Between 7 p.m. on February 13 and 7 a.m. on February 19, the bayou will be closed to all marine traffic so the project can be completed.

If you have questions, you can call (985) 397-3289.

