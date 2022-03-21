Arrest made in fatal Morgan City armed robbery

One person has been arrested in connection with a Sunday fatal armed robbery in Morgan City.

29-year-old Geondre Thomas was arrested in connection with the incident which occurred around 5:00 am on Sunday in the area of Egle Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they located a victim who had been robbed at gunpoint. A second victim, separate from the initial call, was found in the same area suffering from gunshot wounds.

That person was transported to an out-of-area hospital where he later died. The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to police.

Thomas was developed as a suspect in the Armed Robbery and homicide over the course of the investigation. Arrest warrants were obtained for his arrest.

Police say Thomas was located in the area of Orange Street during the execution of a search warrant. Thomas allegedly fled on foot but was apprehended after a short chase.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Morgan City Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (2 counts)

Possession of a Marijuana

Resisting an Officer

Morgan City Police Geondre Thomas

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605.

