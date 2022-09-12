Amelia Woman Dies in RV Fire

A 40-year-old woman died in an RV fire last week, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

The Amelia FIre Department was called to an RV fire in the 200 block of West Side Park Lane at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the spokesperson says.

Unfortunately, firefighters located the body of a female victim in the kitchenette area of the motor home. Official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the lone 40-year-old resident of the home, the spokesperson said.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fire began in the kitchenette area of the RV where the victim was located.

While the exact cause is still undetermined, deputies have not been able to rule out the possibility of several potential contributing factors including an electrical malfunction due to improper electrical connections, unattended cooking and/or unsafe smoking practices.

Deputies were unable to confirm the presence of working smoke alarms in the RV.

"The SFM wants to remind Louisiana residents that all types of sleeping locations, even temporary or non-traditional, can benefit from the presence of a working smoke alarm. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org," a release states.

