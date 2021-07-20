Alternating lanes of Hwy 182 bridge will open to relieve traffic due to closure

Law enforcement will be opening lanes of traffic on the Hwy 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River in St. Mary Parish.

The Morgan City Police Department has coordinated with the Department of Transportation, Berwick Police Department, and St. Mary Sheriff's Department and developed a plan to relieve some of the traffic congestion traveling through Morgan City and Berwick.

Starting Tuesday July 20, at 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. the LA 182 Bridge will open for WESTBOUND TRAFFIC ONLY for traffic traveling into Berwick.

In the morning hours at 6:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. the LA 182 bridge will be opened for EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ONLY for traffic traveling into Morgan City.

The LA 182 Bridge will be ONE LANE ONLY, they say.

After these hours are completed the bridge will be closed to all traffic so repairs can be made. Officers from all agencies will be on site to monitor traffic.

The Morgan City Police Department asks that drivers should plan ahead before traveling. This alternate lane opening will be done daily until all repairs have been made by DOTD.

On Sunday July 18, 2020 at 1:36 PM the Berwick Police Department received numerous calls concerning an incident on the La Hwy 182 Bridge.

According to police, the trailer of a truck, which was filled with concrete, broke free and crashed into the side of the bridge. During the crash, a part of the concrete guardrail was damaged and fell onto a residence below on Third Street.

Officers were able to make contact with the driver, identified as Byron Blakeman of Morgan City.

Blakeman was cited for Careless Operation Of A Motor Vehicle with a Crash.

No injuries were reported.

