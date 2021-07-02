Alligator removed from residential area in Franklin

An alligator was removed Friday from a residential area in the City of Franklin.

The City shared photos of the removal on Facebook. Pictures show the seven and a half foot alligator being captured and secured by St. Mary Wildlife Solutions team.

The nuisance gator was found under a carport of a home in the Pecan Acres area. No one was injured during the incident.

Check out more photos below:

