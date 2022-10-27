2 St. Mary Parish Parish schools closed Friday

Two schools in St. Mary Parish will be closed on Friday to sanitize the buildings.

The campus of B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School and West St. Mary High School will be closed October 28, 2022, to allow maintenance personnel to methodically sanitize the building as a preventative measure for combating the spread of viral illnesses being reported among students and staff, according to St. Mary Parish Superintendent Teresa Bagwell.

Students will return to school as scheduled on Monday, October 31st.

