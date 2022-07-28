Woman arrested after stabbing St. Martin Parish Deputy

A woman is behind bars after stabbing a St. Martin Parish deputy Wednesday.

According to officials, deputies responded to a call in the 2500 block of Catahoula Hwy., where a resident complained of a suspicious person knocking on their door. The homeowner said the person, now identified as 26-year-old Ashley Nicole Burton of Las Vegas, Nevada, asked the homeowner for a firearm.

Deputies arrived to the area and located Burton in the 800 block of East Bridge Street and conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, Burton fled leaving two children in the vehicle. Deputies were able to capture Burton but during the arrest she stabbed the deputy.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries aand released.

Burton was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

LA R.S. 14:63-Trespassing (2 counts)

LA R.S. 14:34.2 Battery of a Police Officer (1 count)

LA R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer (2 counts)

LA R.S. 14:110A Simple Escape (1 count),

LA R.S. 14:27/14:30 Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Police Officer (1 count)

LA R.S. 14:56 Simple Criminal Damage to Property (1 count)

LA R.S. 14:91.13-Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the presence of person under

17 years of age (1 count)

LA R.S. 40:966 Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule 1 (1 count)

Officials said after being processed, Burton was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail and no bond has been set at this time.