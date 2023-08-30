Watch Now
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Water will be shut off in St. Martinville again; previous boil order lifted

St. Martinville City Hall
KATC photo
St. Martinville City Hall
Posted at 3:19 PM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 16:19:32-04

The City of St. Martinville boil advisory issued earlier this week has been lifted.

However, water will be turned off to repair a major water leak beginning at 10:00pm tonight on the Eastside of Bayou Teche from West Park Street northward to the City Limits.

Streets included are: W.Park, Aline, Vincent, Hulin, Darrel, Perkins, Broussard, Evangeline, Francis, Gerard, Albert, Alan, Willis Dr, Trosclair Rd, Conde Rd, Richard Lane, Olivier Lane, Claire Dr, Stephanie Dr, Louisiana Dr, Gladys Dr, Catherine Dr, Teresa Dr. Mary Margaret Dr, Magnolia Dr, Elizabeth Dr, Claire Dr, northern section of Main Hwy and western section of Hwy 353 (Cypress Island)

A boil advisory will follow for residents in this area only.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.