Water will be shut off in St. Martinville again; previous boil order lifted

The City of St. Martinville boil advisory issued earlier this week has been lifted.

However, water will be turned off to repair a major water leak beginning at 10:00pm tonight on the Eastside of Bayou Teche from West Park Street northward to the City Limits.

Streets included are: W.Park, Aline, Vincent, Hulin, Darrel, Perkins, Broussard, Evangeline, Francis, Gerard, Albert, Alan, Willis Dr, Trosclair Rd, Conde Rd, Richard Lane, Olivier Lane, Claire Dr, Stephanie Dr, Louisiana Dr, Gladys Dr, Catherine Dr, Teresa Dr. Mary Margaret Dr, Magnolia Dr, Elizabeth Dr, Claire Dr, northern section of Main Hwy and western section of Hwy 353 (Cypress Island)

A boil advisory will follow for residents in this area only.