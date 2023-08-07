Water shut-offs scheduled in Cade

A water shut-off has been scheduled in another Acadiana system.

St. Martin Parish Water Works District #3(Cade Water) officials report that the system is experiencing extreme low water pressure at this time due to the dry weather conditions. The system is setting the following schedule in place to help alleviate water pressure issues.

Monday August 7, 2023 11:00am Shutoff water supply to all customers

6:00pm Will turn system back on to allow customers to utilize water

9:00pm Will shut system off again

Tuesday August 8, 2023 5:00am Will turn system back on again

A Boil Advisory is issued until further notice for residents of the St. Martin Parish Water Works Dist. #3(Cade Water).

In recent days, water has been shut-off in Cade as well, also due to extremely low levels. And, this weekend customers in Lafayette, Youngsville and Broussard were asked to stop watering their lawns and landscaping to conserve water.